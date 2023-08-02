Bengals honor Ken Riley with documentary before Hall of Fame induction

Cincinnati Bengals legend Ken Riley joins the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend.

To honor the occasion, the team put together a short documentary about his career. It’s a brilliant, 17-plus-minute look at one of the game’s all-time interception leaders.

Riley is the second Bengals player to ever make the Hall, joining Anthony Muñoz. The Hall of Fame is already displaying some of Riley’s memorabilia before his induction, where his wife Barbara will be presenting.

Riley is also a member of the team’s Ring of Honor alongside Ken Anderson, Willie Anderson, Paul Brown, Isaac Curtis, Muñoz and new inductees Chad Johnson and Boomer Esiason.

Here’s a look at the video:

A recognition long overdue… This is the story of our legendary defensive back Ken Riley and his journey to the @ProFootballHOF. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) August 1, 2023

