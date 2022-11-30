Bengals are home underdogs vs. Chiefs in Week 13

The Cincinnati Bengals opened as road favorites over the Titans a week ago and proved that idea true with a win.

Now they’ll have to prove oddsmakers wrong when they host the Kansas City Chiefs.

According to the lines at Tipico Sportsbook, the Bengals stand as two-point underdogs with the Chiefs at Paycor Stadium this weekend.

The home team usually gets a three-point cushion, so it’s notable oddsmakers feel this way about the rematch between budding rivals. As Patrick Mahomes has already pointed out, the Chiefs want revenge for the two losses to the Bengals last year, one of those in the AFC championship.

It’s not uncommon to see the high-flying Chiefs favored though, especially while they sit on a 9-2 record and haven’t lost since mid-October.

But it’s impossible to blame anyone picking the Bengals in this matchup. They weren’t expected to win that regular season classic against the Chiefs last year and it was the same story for the AFC title game.

Given how well the Bengals seem to match up with the Chiefs and the fact they’re coming alive just like last year at this time, the Bengals feel like a safe bet and it wouldn’t be too much of a shock to see line movement before kickoff.

