Bengals home underdogs against 49ers in Week 14

Week 14 brings us an intriguing inter-conference matchup that is critical for both teams’ playoff chances, as the 7-5 Cincinnati Bengals host the 6-6 San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

And the edge in this one, from the folks at Tipico Sportsbook, actually goes to the road team. The 49ers are favored by 1.5 points in Cincinnati.

Both teams are coming off very tough losses in Week 13. The Bengals rallied after trailing 24-0 but ultimately lost, 41-22, to the Los Angeles Chargers.

The 49ers fell in Seattle, 30-23, against the Seahawks. Both teams are now fighting for their playoff lives. The Bengals are in a three-way tie for the three AFC Wild Card spots with the Chargers and Buffalo Bills with the 7-6 Indianapolis Colts breathing down their necks.

The 49ers hold the last spot in the NFC and have two teams (Philadelphia and Minnesota) right behind them at 6-7, though the 49ers have victories over both teams.

