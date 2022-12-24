Bengals hold staggering advantage over Patriots in first half

The first-half stats Saturday in Foxboro were stunning.

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals destroyed the New England Patriots on the scoreboard to the tune of 22-0 and in stats.

Burrow was 28-of-36 for 284 yards and 3 touchdowns … in the first 30 minutes.

His counterpart, Mac Jones, was all of 5-of-8 for 34 yards.

The team stats look like something out of a cupcake opponent in college.

The Bengals had 22 first downs to New England’s 3. Fifteen of Cincy’s first downs came via the pass, compared to 1 for the Patriots.

Total yards were 303 for Cincinnati and 70 for New England.

The Bengals ran 48 plays compared to 17 for New England.

The Bengals’ time of possession was 21:26 to the Patriots’ 8:34.

Cincinnati was 7-of-9 on third down compared to New England’s 0-for-4.

Oh, and the Bengals had 4 first downs via penalties, which was one more than New England had in total.

