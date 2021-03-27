Bengals hit big needs in new 4-round NFL mock draft

The Cincinnati Bengals seem to have a clear path to Penei Sewell or Ja’Marr Chase with the fifth pick in the 2021 NFL draft after a blockbuster trade elsewhere in the league.

But what about the rest?

A new four-round mock draft might present something of a crystal ball, with the Bengals taking Sewell at fifth overall, via NFL.com’s Chad Reuter:

“Veteran Riley Reiff was brought in to replace waived right tackle Bobby Hart. If Sewell is available, it wouldn’t be surprising for the team to move Reiff or former first-rounder Jonah Williams inside to put their best five linemen on the field. Joe Burrow’s injury in the pocket last year simply confirmed the team’s need to improve the line.”

The rest of the draft hits on the familiar notes:

Round 2: Elijah Moore, WR, Mississippi

Round 3: Marvin Wilson, DT, Florida State

Round 4: Janarius Robinson, Edge, Florida State

That hits all the big needs. Moore can stretch the field with his speed and help the offense, Wilson is a versatile presence on the inside of the line and Robinson is that sort of additional edge rusher the team needs to bolster the pass-rush. The Bengals had a heavy presence at the Florida State pro day, too.

If this is how things end up playing out, it would be hard to complain as the value-need tandem looks pretty good at each of the four picks. Should the Bengals still add a veteran guard and pass-rusher before this happens, even better.

