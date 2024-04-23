Bengals go heavy offense in expert’s new 7-round mock draft

The Cincinnati Bengals feel like a team headed for a pretty balanced 2024 NFL draft class over the course of 10 selections.

Thank big needs on both sides of the ball, including the trenches and skill positions like wideout and cornerback.

But for the most part, the Bengals heavily lean offense in a new seven-round mock draft from ESPN’s Jordan Reid. The big exception is right in the first round, where they grab Texas defensive lineman Byron Murphy out of a fall:

Losing DJ Reader hurts the middle of the Bengals’ defense, but Murphy is an explosive wrecking ball on the interior. He’s a stout and high-effort run-defender, and he’s actually even more disruptive as a pass-rusher, where his sudden movements help him quickly beat blockers. Murphy is an easy selection at this spot after the Bengals allowed a league-high 6.0 yards per play last season.

Otherwise? The top 100 is all offense:

Round 2: Ja’Lynn Polk, WR, Washington

Round 3: Ben Sinnott, TE, Kansas State

Round 3 (comp): Christian Jones, OT, Texas

Then in the fifth, the Bengals add a running back, a guard in the sixth and a quarterback in the seventh.

It’s a nice-feeling haul overall, with the Bengals using the Round 2 pick to think about a future without Tee Higgins and the Sinnott pick actually being able to help right away. Waiting on offensive tackle might concern some fans, but there’s a very good chance this is how the front office’s strategy plays out.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire