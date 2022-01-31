Bengals heading to Super Bowl after beating Mahomes and Chiefs in overtime
Cincinnati forced a Patrick Mahomes interception on the first possession of overtime, and then drove the ball down the field to setup a 31-yard Evan McPherson field goal to send the Bengals to the Super Bowl.