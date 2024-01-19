Bengals Hall of Famer Anthony Munoz to provide items for auction

When Super Bowl LVIII comes around, the National Football League Auction and Hunt Auctions will work together to host the 17th annual Super Bowl Live Auction Event on Feb. 10, 2024.

Cincinnati Bengals Hall of famer Anthony Munoz will provide some items from his collection for the auction.

“The memories I have from my time within the NFL as a member of the Cincinnati Bengals are something I will never forget,” Munoz said in a release. “Bengals fans and the city of Cincinnati have been there for me both during my career and after to which I will always be grateful. My time spent at USC and the relationships developed with alumni and fans alike are equally meaningful to me. The Super Bowl seemed like an ideal place to share a few items from my personal collection with the fans and to contribute to NFL Auction charities.”

Some of the items that will be included are a Munoz final game Bengals uniform, a 1980s jersey of his, a 1980s Howie Long Oakland Raiders helmet, a Munoz game-used Pro Bowl jersey and a Ronnie Lott San Francisco 49ers helmet.

