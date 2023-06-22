Bengals Hall of Famer Anthony Munoz to be honored in Canton in August

It has been 25 years since Cincinnati Bengals left tackle Anthony Munoz was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame after 13 dominant years in Cincinnati.

For the 25-year anniversary of his induction, Munoz will be honored in Canton, Ohio in August this year, according to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Twitter.

During his time with the Bengals from 1980-1992, Munoz was selected for 11 straight pro bowls, along with making All-Pro first team nine times.

Munoz is a favorite of Bengals fans since he was the first Bengal to find his way into the hall and was voted in his first year of eligibility on the ballot in 1998.

Quite simply, @AnthonyMunozHOF was one of the fiercest offensive linemen of all-time, as well as the first member of @Bengals to enter the Hall of Fame. As part of the 25th anniversary of his enshrinement, he will again be honored in Canton this summer. pic.twitter.com/vzoiDMAPpF — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) June 19, 2023

