Bengals guard Cordell Volson learning from Orlando Brown Jr.

The Cincinnati Bengals new signing, Orlando Brown Jr., is still getting to know some of his teammates with the seasons still a couple months away, but he has become a fan of his neighbor on the offensive line, left guard Cordell Volson.

Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com talked to Brown about Volson. Here’s some of what he had to say:

“He’s got that Pro Bowl potential with his size and mental makeup,” Brown says of Volson after one of the voluntary practices before next week’s mandatory minicamp. “I think he really uses his height to his advantage. His mindset and his length are two things that are really going to separate him in the long run.”

Volson said that Brown is having a big impact on his game and he has enjoyed getting tips from a guy who played with Marshal Yanda and Joe Thuney, which is exactly what Brandon Thorn of Bleacher Report said he expected recently.

Volson wants to improve on many things during his second year in the league, and Brown is going to be a big part of helping him do that.

