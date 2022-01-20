Bengals get great news on final injury report ahead of playoffs vs. Titans

It’s mostly good news for the Cincinnati Bengals on their final injury report before Saturday’s divisional-round playoff game against the Tennessee Titans.

The day before Thursday’s final injury report, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor suggested star pass-rusher Trey Hendrickson was ready to go.

That got final confirmation with Hendrickson fully out of concussion protocol.

On the final injury report, the Bengals listed the following players as questionable:

WR Stanley Morgan

Taylor also said defensive tackle Josh Tupou and Morgan are headed in the right direction toward playing, too.

Not counting Larry Ogunjobi going to injured reserve earlier in the week, this is about as good as it could’ve gotten for the Bengals on the final injury report. Two key cogs of the defensive line — including one of the best pass-rushers in the NFL — will be a go for the playoff showdown.

