Bengals great Ken Anderson to keynote The Enquirer All-Star Awards; here are spring nominees

Ken Anderson, shown playing quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals in 1983, will be the keynote speaker for The Enquirer All-Star Awards, presented by Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine on Monday, June 17, at Princeton High School.

In addition to announcing the spring sports nominees, The Cincinnati Enquirer is pleased to share that legendary Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ken Anderson will speak at The Enquirer All-Star Awards show, presented by Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine.

The live show will be Monday, June 17, 2024, at Princeton High School's Matthews Auditorium, 150 Viking Way, Cincinnati, Ohio 45246.

The event will celebrate the successes of the Enquirer's top choices for athletes, coaches and teams of the year from Southwest Ohio, Northern Kentucky and Southeast Indiana.

“Everyone knows how much high school sports matter in Greater Cincinnati and it’s our privilege to be able to honor these outstanding athletes and coaches for their accomplishments on and off the field," senior editor for sports Jason Hoffman said. "High school sports are one of the best ways to build the foundation for a successful future in our communities because of the invaluable lessons learned and lifelong bonds shared with both teammates and competitors.”

The Cincinnati Enquirer All-Star Awards will be in two sessions Monday, June 17, 2024, at Princeton High School. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. for the 5 p.m. session and 7 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. session.

The night will be split into two sessions ‒ a fall sports session at 5 p.m. (doors open at 4:30 p.m.) and a winter/spring session at 7:30. Each nominated athlete gets a maximum of four free tickets. Reservations are required because seating is limited. Deadline is June 12 but nominees should reserve their tickets as soon as possible.

Important: Please do not reserve more than four tickets per nominee, even if athletes are nominated twice. There will be an opportunity after the June 12 deadline to reserve any unclaimed tickets on a first-come, first-served basis. To repeat, seating is limited.

Here are the nominees for spring, premium, winter and fall awards. The premium awards will be presented at the end of the 5 p.m. session and reiterated in the second. Girls tennis will be presented with the spring sports in the 7:30 p.m. session.

Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine is the presenting sponsor of The Enquirer All-Star Awards

Spring awards

Baseball

Parker Corbin, Cincinnati Country Day; Conner Cuozzo, Moeller; Caleb Driessen, Badin; Sam Eppley, Ryle; Zach Gardner, Springboro; Jacob Hanley, Mason; Kellan Klosterman, Moeller; Alex Koelling, Mason; Carson Stevens, Wyoming; JoJo Overbeek, Anderson; Nick Rinala, Indian Hill; T.J. Selvie, Cincinnati Christian; Austin Buckle, Badin; Zion Theophilus, Moeller; Eli Wagner, Covington Catholic

Boys lacrosse

Luke Barkimer, Milford; Ryan Barone, Lakota East; Carson Cheek, Lakota West; Khalif Hocker, St. Xavier; A.J. Johnson, Kings; Michael Lanier, Ryle; Tanner Levin, Mason; Scott Michaud, Springboro; Matt Swisher, Fenwick; Trent Yelton, St. Xavier;

Girls lacrosse

Ellen Benintendi, Turpin; Grace Bevington, Ursuline; Tyler Bowers, Walnut Hills; Sami Drew, Kings; Cece Kuwatch, Mariemont; Lexi Larsen, Indian Hill; Caroline Ling, Springboro; Anna Mallaley, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy; Faith Sellet, Seton; Carly Thiel, Sycamore

Softball

Michelle Barth, Highlands; Campbell Beatty, West Clermont; Annabelle Geiser, Mason; Madison Goddard, RyleAva Hensley, Fairfield; Jillian Huey, Fairfield; Haley Johnson, Bethel-Tate; Halle Klaiber, Badin; Camrynn Linneman, Taylor; Meghan McClellan, Milford; Morgan Schlosser, Western Brown; Halina Schulte, Lakota East; Mollie Sharp, Conner; Ella Teubner, Lebanon

Boys tennis

Greg Bernadsky, Mason; Nicholas Choo-Chase Klugo, Sycamore; Kalei Christensen-Alex Yeager, Covington Catholic; Rishi Dore, Springboro; Carson Dwyer, St. Xavier; Chase Homan-Nihal Narisetty, St. Xavier; Brady Hussey, Covington Catholic; Avi Mahajan, Seven Hills; Nick Meyers, Sycamore; Jack Pollock, Indian Hill; Neelan Gandhi-R.J. Poffenberger, Indian Hill

Girls tennis

Rana Arebi, Cincinnati Country Day; Brooke Arington-Lillian Dwyer, Indian Hill; Caroline Boyle, Badin; Caroline Brown, Indian Hill; Addison Cassidy, Mason; Sarah Clark, Turpin; Ana Gotike-Saanvi Reddy, Mason; Morgan Lint, Oak Hills; Emily Jennewein-Elle Schuermann, St. Ursula Academy; Kayla Johnson, Cooper; Sadie Jones, Beechwood; Sophia Thompson, Indian Hill; Ella Vatter, Seton; Emma Wagner-Pratyusha Chaudhuri, Mason

Boys track and field

Tiger Bartlett, Ryle; Koy Beasley, La Salle; Josh Brockman, St. Henry; Luke Erdman, Beechwood; Grant Harrison, New Richmond; Marcus Hughbanks, Batavia; Calvin Kilgallon, Lebanon; Ethan Long, Covington Catholic; Joel Nimoh, Lakota West; Richard Obioha, Moeller; Nathan Ruth, Bishop Brossart; Evan Trapp, St. Xavier

Girls track and field

Callie Bentley, East Central; Myah Boze, Ross; Maryah Counts, Beechwood; Mackenzie Givens, Princeton; Anna Guard, St. Henry; Olivia Holbrook, Campbell County; Alexis Howard, Simon Kenton; Claire Iaciofano, Turpin; Natalie Kiefer, Harrison; Abby Love, Mason; Summer Swarthout, Colerain; Isabella Vonlehman, Conner; Penelope Webb, Wyoming

Boys volleyball

Aidan Berkemeier, St. Xavier; Jordan Brockman, Badin; Gavin Gerhard, McNicholas; Harrison Hausfeld, La Salle; Carson Hill, Lakota East; Brady Jones, St. Xavier; A.J. Kiser, Fenwick; Ben Marcum, Moeller; Todd Snyder, Fenwick; and Peter Wilke, Roger Bacon

Premium awards

Boys athlete of the year

This award honors male athletes who excel at multiple sports. Nominees are Robert Cameron, Holmes; Noah Knigga, Lawrenceburg; J.J. Miller, Williamsburg; John Podojil, Indian Hill; Cameron Snider, Bethel-Tate

Girls athlete of the year

This award honors female athletes who excel at multiple sports. Nominees are Myah Boze, Ross; Samantha Erbach, Waynesville; Bentley Thomas, Ursuline Academy; Elizabeth Zimmerman, Cincinnati Country Day; Megan Zimmerman, Cincinnati Country Day.

Boys coach of the year

Randy Borchers, Cooper football; Bill Ferris, St. Xavier volleyball; Rico Hill, La Salle wrestling; Mike Welker, Moeller soccer; Brent Sowder, Campbell County basketball

Girls coach of the year

Ed Clark, Sycamore lacrosse; Mike Fee, Summit Country Day soccer; Amanda Meadows, Kings volleyball; Patricia Sturgeon, Beechwood cross country; Mark Sullivan, Mason swimming

Boys team of the year

Covington Catholic football; East Central football; Moeller soccer; St. Xavier swimming; Sycamore tennis

Girls team of the year

Cincinnati Country Day soccer; Kings volleyball; Mason tennis; Notre Dame Academy volleyball; Purcell Marian girls basketball

Winter sports

Archery, boys

Jack Albertson, Ryle; Timmy DePue, Ryle; John Dougherty, Highlands; Jordan Evans, Ryle; Kyle Kirkpatrick, Cooper; Jacob Klette, Ryle; Lucas Powers, Dixie Heights; Griffin Sanders, Highlands; Kayson Stone, Cooper; Christian Wallace, Ryle

Archery, girls

Kaila Allphin, Boone County; Lexus Goff, Scott; Alexis Hunt, Conner; Reagan McPhedran, Highlands; Danielle Moore, Scott; Emily Paul, Simon Kenton; Rylan Rhoton, Pendleton County; Adyson Rigney, Dixie Heights; Taylin Smith, Scott; Emma Vicars, Simon Kenton

Basketball, boys

Jaiden Arnold, Aiken; Deonta Booker, Cincinnati College Prep Academy; Jordyn Buchanan, Taft; Raleigh Burgess, Sycamore; Tommy Clark, Kings; Garyn Jackson, Campbell County; Alex Kazanecki, Moeller; Taylen Kinney, Newport; Tyler McKinley, Winton Woods; Caden Miller, Covington Catholic; Ru Mills, Woodward; Taron Patterson, Gamble Montessori; Trey Perry, Lakota East; Luke Sanders, CHCA; Bailey Temming, Fenwick; Nathan Vinson, Highlands; Kellen Wiley, Wyoming; Caden Zeinner, Goshen

Basketball, girls

Dee Alexander, Purcell Marian; Celina Blount, Lakota East; Kailee Bransford, Mount Notre Dame; Gracie Cosgrove, Badin; Quinn Eubank, Ryle; Katie Fox, Lakota West; Mari Gerton, Princeton; Marissa Green, Highlands; Anna Hamilton, Conner; Julia Hunt, Holy Cross; Kassie Ingram, Kings; Bryn Martin, Springboro; Logan Palmer, Cooper; Madison Parrish, Mason; Alli Robertson, Harrison; Peyton Shafer, Goshen; Daniah Trammel, Winton Woods; Megan Zimmerman, Cincinnati Country Day

Bowling, boys

Andrew Berkemeier, St. Xavier; Kyan Brewer, Pendleton County; Bowen Garibay, Norwood; Keller Harrison, Cincinnati Christian; Aiden Hoyte, Hamilton; Tanner Iles, Oak Hills; Sam Massie, Clinton-Massie; Quentin Morgan, La Salle; Brandon Moritz, Clinton-Massie; Brady Sabin, Oak Hills

Bowling, girls

Alyssa Bechtol, Dixie Heights; Carolyn Edmisten, Georgetown; Kylie Fisher, Wilmington; Anna Francisco, Harrison; Sami Hasselbeck, Seton; Ariana Machuca Lazo, Batavia; Mackenzie Pyle, Wilmington; Kaylee Randolph, Bethel-Tate; Reese Volk, Lakota West; Nevaeh Williams, Walnut Hills

Gymnastics

Abigail Dittmann, Turpin; Lily Christensen, Batavia; Kiera Laite, Mariemont; Tanvi Mayya, Sycamore; Madelyn Miller, Western Brown; Brooklyn Scheiman, Anderson

Ice hockey

Andrew Coburn, St. Xavier; Christopher Heekin, St. Xavier; Matt Langenderfer, St. Xavier; Blake Newlin, Moeller; Brian O’Connor, St. Xavier; Christian Rivard, Moeller; Jacob Sackenheim, Moeller; Braeden Sample, Moeller; Jack Schaltz, St. Xavier; Tristan Schroeder, Springboro; Noah Smith, Moeller

Swimming and diving, boys

Griffin Barlow, Highlands; Brady Campbell, Milford; Bryce Cousins, West Clermont; Jaeger Ellerman, St. Xavier; Patrick Gibbons, Badin; Leo Gustavvson, Purcell Marian; Ryder Hicks, Moeller; Landon Isler, Ryle; Jake Larkin, Covington Catholic; Thackston McMullan, St. Xavier; Nathan Spetz, Lakota West; Henry Strotman, East Central; Arjun Velayutham, Indian Hill

Swimming and diving, girls

Taylor Bacher, CHCA; Josie Festa, Indian Hill; Sadie Hartig, Notre Dame; Peytton Moore, Cooper; Reese Reilly, Roger Bacon; Corine Rieskamp, Taylor; Faith Rudowski, Kings; Quinn Schureck, Walnut Hills; Maya Schweikert, Kings; Bella Teply, Mason; Alyssa Uhlman, Ursuline; Reese Yauger, Ryle

Wrestling, boys

Will Adkins, Moeller; Aiden Allen, La Salle; Wyatt Brock, Harrison; Logan Dean, Bethel-Tate; Eugene Harney, Sycamore; Wyatt Hinton, Norwood; Matt Kowalski, Springboro; Jonah McCloskey, Simon Kenton; T.J. Meyer, Walton-Verona; Rilen Pinkston, Highlands; Kane Shawger, St. Xavier; Carson Thomas, La Salle

Wrestling, girls

Sophie Anderson, Walton-Verona; Reagan Briggs, Harrison; Chloe Dearwester, Harrison; Jessica Edwards, Harrison; Viktoriya Emilianova, Ryle; Jesse Foebar, Clermont Northeastern; Brianne Graves, Oak Hills; Camryn Gresham, Lakota East; Lilly Kinsel, Harrison; Elizabeth Madison, Loveland; Emma Moore, Walton-Verona; Gabriella Ocasio, Simon Kenton; Meghan Werbrich, Taylor

Fall sports

Cross county, boys

Tiger Bartlett, Ryle; Max Bixler, Talawanda; Alex Bruns, St. Xavier; Joey Carroll, Conner; Ben Fahnestock, Mariemont; Nathaniel Gockerman, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy; J.T. Hamstra, Madeira; Brady Hatton, East Central; Lincoln Herald, Grant County; Nathan Hopper, Conner; Micah Katz, Cincinnati Christian; Calvin Kilgallon, Lebanon; Max Liao, Mason; Joe Mayer, Covington Catholic; Reilly Meyer, Lakota East; Nathan Ruth, Bishop Brossart; Lucas Towne, Turpin; Evan Trapp, St. Xavier; Paul Van Laningham, Cooper; Samson Weldemichael, Beechwood; Andrew Wilcox, Monroe; Ronan Wolfer, Loveland; Liam Woodward, Summit Country Day; Jerry Xu, Mason

Cross country, girls

Allie Atchley, Simon Kenton; Callie Bentley, East Central; Delaney Cilley, Loveland; Molly Deardorff, Lakota East; Peyton Dooloukas, Goshen; Maggie Durrett, Holy Cross; Samantha Erbach, Waynesville; Mackenzie Evans, Little Miami; Eva Hensley, Oak Hills; Olivia Holbrook, Campbell County; Molly Kamer, Saint Henry; Allison Kopser, Ryle; Cate LeRoy, Madeira; Caroline Murnan, Loveland; Efa Paschka, Mason; Lily Parke, Beechwood; Evelyn Prodoehl, Lakota West; Allie Reuter, Summit Country Day; Lucia Rodbro, Talawanda; Brady Sterbling, Bethel-Tate; Maddie Strong, Scott; Bentley Thomas, Ursuline Academy; Ashley Williams, Mercy McAuley; Alynna Wilson, Lebanon

Field hockey

Brynna Hall, St. Ursula Academy; Laura Fagan, Mount Notre Dame; Ella Jones, Mount Notre Dame; Meg Martin, Mount Notre Dame; Madden Phelps, Indian Hill; Lucy Sander, Mount Notre Dame; Lauren Schaub, Ursuline Academy; Kate Sullivan, St. Ursula Academy; Grace Swaile, Mount Notre Dame; Alex Varn, Mount Notre Dame; Julia Ward, Ursuline Academy; Natalie Ward, Ursuline Academy

Football, defense

Avander Abrams, Lloyd Memorial; Austin Alexander, Cooper; Tayshawn Banks, Taft; Koy Beasley, La Salle; Taebron Bennie-Powell, Lakota West; Khalil Buck-Barber, Newport; Xavier Campbell, Beechwood; Joey Emrick, Anderson; Ted Hammond, St. Xavier; Quaid Hauer, Wyoming; Justin Hill, Winton Woods; Tate Kruer, Covington Catholic; Tofa Luani, Milford; P.J. Nelson, Princeton; Terhyon Nichols, Withrow; Nate Ostendorf, Badin; Kyler Paul, Moeller; Brach Rice, Dixie Heights; Eli Riggs, Indian Hill; Brayden Rouse, East Central; Shepard Snell, Cincinnati Country Day; Trey Verdon, Hamilton; Nate Welch, Highlands; Kai Woolfolk, Mason

Football, offense

Brody Benke, Highlands; Brodey Berg, Anderson; Ryan Brass, Elder; Parker Corbin, Cincinnati Country Day; Luke Dunn, Withrow; Dickie Engel, Harrison; JayJay Etheridge, Mt. Healthy; Austin Fancher, Reading; Talon Fisher, Fairfield; Demico Harris, St Bernard-Elmwood Place; Clay Hayden, Beechwood; Isaiah Johnson, Cooper; Nate Lyman, Kings; Jordan Marshall, Moeller; J.J. Miller, Williamsburg; Josh Ringer, East Central; Alex Ritzie, Badin; Willie Rodriguez, Covington Catholic; Armoud Seals, Taft; Logan Verax, Ryle; Aba Selm, Simon Kenton; Isaiah Smith, Western Brown; Nathan Webster, Milford; Demetrick Welch, Newport Central Catholic

Golf, boys

Gavin Augenstein, Springboro; Finley Bartlett, Wyoming; Caleb Eaglin, Newport Central Catholic; Charlie Fish, St. Xavier; Mitchell Gastright, Covington Catholic; Alex Holzapfel, Indian Hill; Aiden Kennedy, Moeller; Cayse Morgan, Elder; Charlie Mullin, Seven Hills; Hank Shick, Highlands; Andy Steed, Clinton-Massie; Jake Wittenauer, Little Miami

Golf, girls

Debra Brogan, Oak Hills; Faith Brumfield, Ursuline Academy; Riley Johnson, Lebanon; Eva Maley, Cooper; Rowan Pies, East Central; Reagan Ramage, Cooper; Sophie Rush, Bishop Fenwick; Charlotte Soller, Mariemont; Caroline Thompson, Sycamore; Clare Yeazell, Lakota East; Julia Zhu, Seven Hills; Taylor Zoz, Badin

Soccer, boys

Joaquin Beatty, Summit Country Day; Ryan Boyd, Lakota West; Paul Chen, Mason; Mason Cooper, Moeller; Ryan Desmond, Newport Central Catholic; Shaun Dickerson, Lakota East; Alex Dorko, Anderson; Brayden Eldridge, Badin; Roman Girandola, Walnut Hills; Evan Hartman, East Central; Diego Hoenderkamp, Ryle; Landon Hughes, Cooper; Jake Isgrig, Madeira; Charlie Isphording, Indian Hill; Gaven Johnson, Harrison; Adarsh Khullar, Highlands; Maddox Miller, Moeller; Max Miller, Mariemont; Mason Paschka, Elder; Bradley Poppell, Moeller; Ty Reilly, St. Xavier; Everett Rinaldi, Seven Hills; Tyler Smith, Bishop Brossart; Connor Wilkes, Indian Hill

Soccer, girls

Kenzie Carle, Seton; Millie Cluxton, Seton; Anna Cornejo, Madeira; Sarah Deaton, Monroe; Maria Dilts, Dixie Heights; Samantha Erbach, Waynesville; Braelyn Even, Badin; Lauren Flax, Anderson; Sydney Hardesty, Cincinnati Country Day; Olivia Hopper, East Central; Zoey Koch, Wyoming; Avery May, Mount Notre Dame; Ana Manning, Milford; Maggie McDowell, Summit Country Day; Megan McGraw, Notre Dame Academy; Presley Pennekamp, Oak Hills; Bree Reder, Summit Country Day; Laney Smith, Highlands; Peyton Smith, Milford; Carly Tranter, Notre Dame Academy; Bernadette Wismann, South Dearborn; Kimmie Woeste, Notre Dame Academy; Elizabeth Zimmerman, Cincinnati Country Day; Megan Zimmerman, Cincinnati Country Day

Volleyball

Sydney Barrett, Kings; Maria Billies, McNicholas; Addy Brus, St. Ursula Academy; Sakura Codling, Seton; Kenzie Cogan, Mount Notre Dame; Maria Drapp, Mercy McAuley; Addy Franz, Ursuline Academy; Julia Grace, Notre Dame Academy; Lilly Hamburg, Conner; Luci Heid, Badin; Julia Hunt, Holy Cross; Alli Kirch, Seton; Natalie Knigga, Lawrenceburg; Elise Marchal, Kings; Morgan Meiring, Bishop Fenwick; Milyn Minor, Scott; Kelsey Niesen, Roger Bacon; Kendall Northern, Summit Country Day; Alivia Skidmore, St. Henry; Elizabeth Tabeling, St. Henry; Mya White, Lebanon; Alexis Woolf, Ryle; Abby Yoder, Kings; Faith Young, Harrison

Water polo, boys

Raul Arigo, Mason; Wolfgang Bingaman, St. Xavier; Grant Carmody, Sycamore; Jackson Connor, Milford; Carter Dickerson, Mason; Trevor Ehlerding, Princeton; Sam Franke, St. Xavier; Andrei Khudiakov, Mason; Carter Meier, St. Xavier; Evan Preissler, Sycamore; Ryan Roth, Mason; Alek Stanisic, St. Xavier

Water polo, girls

Lindsay Brown, Milford; Ava Carr, Sycamore; Tia Fidanza, Sycamore; Rachell Hemmila, Cincinnati Mavericks (Hughes High School); Alexis Klugo, Sycamore; Clara Maney, Mason; Carly Nagel, Princeton; Miriam Ndiaye, Mason; Victoria Perera, Mavericks (St. Ursula Academy); Rylee Rapin, Mason; Isabelle Shade, Sycamore; Anne Wessinger, Sycamore

