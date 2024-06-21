Bengals great Corey Dillon gets highlight-reel treatment from NFL

Cincinnati Bengals great Corey Dillon has a chance at the team’s Ring of Honor this season as one of the names on the ballot.

Bengals fans know all too well that the team’s past greats aren’t typically honored often outside the team itself.

So it’s notable, then, that Dillon just popped up on the NFL’s official social media channels in a highlight reel that runs for almost two minutes.

The reel is awesome for the obvious reasons (mostly because modern fans forget just how good Dillon was in the face of stacked boxes). But it’s also cool for fans because fellow team legend Willie Anderson threw a nice comment under it:

@coreydillon_28 constantly faced 8-9 man front in all but maybe 3 of his seasons with@Bengals. Those were years we had a solid pass game. Most years he’s facing loaded boxes! Give him a passing game he’d set multiple records #Whodey @Bengals — Willie Anderson (@BigWillie7179) June 21, 2024

While it’s hard to imagine the league has advance warning of Dillon going in in the Ring of Honor this year, it certainly feels like there’s some sudden momentum around his name online.

