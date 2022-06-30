  • Oops!
Bengals great Andrew Whitworth expected to join Amazon’s NFL coverage

Chris Roling
·1 min read
Former Cincinnati Bengals great Andrew Whitworth sounds like he’ll move from the game of football itself right into covering it.

According to Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post, Whitworth will join former cornerback Aqib Talib as part of the coverage package on Amazon’s “Thursday Night Football” broadcasts.

Other names in the studio will include Charissa Thompson, Tony Gonzalez, Richard Sherman and Ryan Fitzpatrick. Marshawn Lynch’s joining the crew could be announced at a later date.

The games themselves will be called by Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit.

No word on what Whitworth’s exact role within each broadcast would be, but Bengals fans familiar with him in the slightest should know he’ll be a dynamite addition to the coverage.

Whitworth retired after 16 seasons in the NFL after besting his former team in the Super Bowl. He most recently revealed he wrote Mike Brown a letter before his split from the Bengals all those years ago.

