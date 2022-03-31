Bengals got close look at 2022 NFL draft top TE Trey McBride

The Cincinnati Bengals had already been linked to Colorado State tight end Trey McBride in terms of their interest and likely visit. As it turns out, one of their own is getting a close look during Colorado State’s Pro Day.

Bengals tight ends coach James Casey was working the position drills for McBride during his pro day, according to Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network.

This is certainly a sign of interest, not just that Casey is there in Fort Collins, but is the one running the drills. He’ll get an up-close and personal look at McBride and how he can move around.

And with McBride likely being a top-30 visit, the Bengals will get to see McBride in their environment after seeing him in his environment.

Obviously we know draft season can be lying season as well. But so far, the dots are connecting. We’ll find out for sure in about a month.

