Bengals get good injury updates during training camp practice

While the news coming out of Cincinnati Bengals training camp isn’t all great as the offense continues to struggle in a big way, the updates on the injury front are at least encouraging.

After suffering an injury early in the week during an interception return, right tackle Riley Reiff was back on the field and working with the offense on Friday.

Also notable was defensive tackle D.J. Reader putting in work during 11 on 11 drills after working all the way back from his season-ending injury last year.

But most important of all? Center Trey Hopkins was back out there with the first team too, coming all the way back from his season-ending injury suffered late last year. As we’ve stressed, his quick comeback has been downright remarkable and it’s a good sign for the start of the season.

While these are small items, this team has been so ravaged by injuries in recent years that it’s nice to see even minor things clear up and some key names get back to putting in key prep work.

