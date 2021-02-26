Would Bengals be a good ‘Hard Knocks’ fit in 2021?

The Cincinnati Bengals aren’t one of the few NFL teams that can’t turn down being on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” in 2021.

But they could always volunteer.

Don’t laugh. The Bengals are trying to be more open than ever with their fans. What better way to do that than to give them a behind-the-scenes look at a critical offseason for the franchise?

Think about the storylines. Joe Burrow’s comeback bid and rehab. A critical draft slot. Another set of big spending in free agency. The soon-to-be-revealed jersey redesign. The seemingly inevitable Ring of Honor announcement. The hot seat for Zac Taylor and his staff. Extension chatter for Jessie Bates and others. The behind-the-scenes efforts to reconnect with fans.

It goes on and on and on. The Bengals generally aren’t one to volunteer for sure a thing. But it would make for compelling television, to say the very least — and Burrow is the type of star that draws the attention of all fanbases, not just one.

Most likely, showrunners and otherwise decide to pick a team that can’t decline — like the Dallas Cowboys. That, or it’ll beg Jacksonville, owner of the No. 1 pick and Urban Meyer as head coach, to be on the show.

But during one of the most critical offseasons in Bengals history, fans probably wouldn’t mind the team going on the show again.

List