Bengals have gone 31 years without a playoff win, longer than any other NFL team

If the Bengals beat the Raiders today, they’ll end the NFL’s longest drought without a postseason win.

The Bengals haven’t won a playoff game since they beat the Houston Oilers 41-14 on January 6, 1991. Boomer Esiason threw for two touchdowns and Ickey Woods ran for a touchdown. That was just over 31 years ago. That’s the longest active drought without a playoff win in the league.

A week after beating the Oilers, the Bengals lost to the Raiders in a game best remembered as the last football game Bo Jackson ever played. The Bengals have played in seven playoff games since then but have lost them all.

If the Bengals win today, the Lions will hold the distinction of having the longest drought without a playoff win. The Lions’ last postseason win was over the Cowboys on January 5, 1992.

