Bengals going back to Andy Dalton

Darin Gantt

The Bengals gave rookie quarterback Ryan Finley a chance to play, so they’d know how he’d impact future decision-making.

Apparently, they’ve seen enough.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor told reporters moments ago he was turning back to veteran quarterback Andy Dalton to start this week’s game against the Jets.

Taylor gave Finley a tepid endorsement last week, and the fourth-round pick followed with a 12-of-26 passing day against the Steelers.

In three games, he’s 41-of-87 for 474 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. It’s far from his fault, but the Bengals are 0-11, and it didn’t appear that Finley was going to be the spark to propel them to greater heights. And with a two-game lead in the race for the top pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Dalton can’t hurt their future prospects that much.

