Bengals get in on 'Tiger King' bandwagon, jokingly introduce new mascot 'Who Dey Exotic'

As far as April Fools’ Day jokes go, the Cincinnati Bengals’ attempt was fairly tame. So to speak.

It seems like everyone cooped up in the house has seen and commented on the Netflix documentary “Tiger King,” which has turned Joe Exotic into a household name and created endless memes about Carole Baskin feeding her husband to tigers. If you haven’t seen it, it’s as bonkers as everyone says.

On Wednesday the Bengals teased a “Big mascot announcement” on Twitter, and you can probably tell where this is headed.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

‘Who Dey Exotic’

A couple hours after saying they’d have a mascot announcement, the Bengals tweeted their “Tiger King” joke. For the uninitiated, “Who Dey” is a popular chant for Bengals fans.

Introducing Who Dey Exotic. A rope necklace wearing, coney dog eating, no BS Bengal Cat straight out of the Banks... pic.twitter.com/XtCCnzuxkN — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) April 1, 2020

Attitude isn’t just something WDE has, it’s something that he wears... in the form of silky shirts and oversized belt buckles. Now football is an informal hobby of his, but what got him this job is his passion for himself. Can you blame him? Who doesn’t want to be this cat? — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) April 1, 2020

Just like his chest hair, this tiger can’t be kept in a cage, so opponents better keep their head on a swivel, because this furry friend cannot be tamed. He playfully refers to his own nocturnalism as ‘Cat napper by day, party boy at night.’ — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) April 1, 2020

But there’s nothing “playful” about this bad cat. He’s here to help win football games and steal yo’ girl…and it looks like he’s all out of girlfriends to steal. But when Who Dey Exotic is crowned King, he will not only claim the fans of Who Dey Nation, but subjugate their ♥ — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) April 1, 2020

Now bow down to your new mascot, for he is Who Dey Exotic, the Bengal King. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) April 1, 2020

Hey, can’t fault the Bengals’ social media team for wanting to have fun.

Story continues

Just no Kansas City Chiefs pranks about “Ozark,” OK?

Joseph Maldonado, better known as "Joe Exotic," became famous after the Netflix documentary "Tiger King" became a hit. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

More from Yahoo Sports: