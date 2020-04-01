Bengals get in on 'Tiger King' bandwagon, jokingly introduce new mascot 'Who Dey Exotic'

Frank Schwab
Yahoo Sports

As far as April Fools’ Day jokes go, the Cincinnati Bengals’ attempt was fairly tame. So to speak.

It seems like everyone cooped up in the house has seen and commented on the Netflix documentary “Tiger King,” which has turned Joe Exotic into a household name and created endless memes about Carole Baskin feeding her husband to tigers. If you haven’t seen it, it’s as bonkers as everyone says.

On Wednesday the Bengals teased a “Big mascot announcement” on Twitter, and you can probably tell where this is headed.

‘Who Dey Exotic’

A couple hours after saying they’d have a mascot announcement, the Bengals tweeted their “Tiger King” joke. For the uninitiated, “Who Dey” is a popular chant for Bengals fans.

Hey, can’t fault the Bengals’ social media team for wanting to have fun.

Just no Kansas City Chiefs pranks about “Ozark,” OK?

Joseph Maldonado, better known as "Joe Exotic," became famous after the Netflix documentary "Tiger King" became a hit. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
