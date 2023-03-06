Bengals and Germaine Pratt could be impacted by Vikings cutting Eric Kendricks

The free-agency market keeps getting a little more interesting for the Cincinnati Bengals.

We recently detailed how the Dallas Cowboys letting a star tight end walk could impact Cincinnati’s situation with Hayden Hurst.

Now there is another similar situation playing out in the wake of the Minnesota Vikings releasing Eric Kendricks on Monday — and what it might mean for the Bengals and Germaine Pratt.

Pratt, after all, is a guy the Bengals would like to have back after his continued improvement. But there was always a risk the market would inflate his price.

Yet now, Pratt is just one name among many notable linebackers heading to the market. He joins Kendricks, Bobby Wagner, Lavonte David, Tremaine Edmunds Drue Tranquil, T.J. Edwards and many others.

If this leads to a suppressed market for Pratt, he could always return despite his desires to play more third downs. Maybe that’s on a Hurst-esque one-year deal or something else.

Either way, the deepening of markets where the Bengals have their own free agents to retain could work out in the team’s favor.

