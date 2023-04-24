Bengals G Alex Cappa says he’s ‘as healthy as I’ve ever been’

How about an Alex Cappa update for Cincinnati Bengals fans before the 2023 NFL draft?

Cappa, who went down late last season with an ankle injury and was nearing a return around the AFC title game, told Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com that he’s well on his way, if not better than ever:

Cappa, who could have played in the Super Bowl, sounds like he’s going to be bouncing around this spring. “It’s as healthy as I’ve ever been,” Cappa said. “Say that.”

We knew back in February that Cappa could have played in the Super Bowl had the Bengals made it for a second postseason in a row.

Still, it’s nice to hear a minor update on the guy who was probably the team’s best starting lineman last year. He’ll have some competition for that role with the arrival of Orlando Brown Jr. to play left tackle, but the good news is he’ll get to play right away in spring ball since the injury wasn’t worse.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire