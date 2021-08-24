Bengals’ Freedom Akinmoladun quickly claimed on waivers by Titans

The Cincinnati Bengals recently made a handful of roster moves to comply with the NFL’s 80-player deadline for this week. Among those moves was waiving defensive tackle Freedom Akinmoladun.

And Akinmoladun didn’t need long to land elsewhere.

Per the league’s transaction wire, the Tennessee Titans grabbed up Akinmoladun on waivers right away, adding him to the roster.

No wonder, as Akinmoladun is a quality long-term project worth rostering. Over four years at Nebraska, he tallied 11 sacks and started to look the part over two seasons in Cincinnati, appearing in four games.

The Bengals probably would have liked to stash Akinmoladun on a list, but there was zero chance he was making the final roster in Cincinnati. The team has too many talented tackles and ends as it is, with notables like Mike Daniels still in interesting battles.

Still, it’s notable that Akinmoladun was so quickly grabbed up by another team.

