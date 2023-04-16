Bengals free agents who remain unsigned after bringing back Drew Sample

The Cincinnati Bengals brought back tight end Drew Sample to reinforce the depth chart with some familiarity.

Sample brings proven production as a receiver and blocker. But he’s also a known commodity in the locker room and knows both the program and the playbook.

Those are valuable things to have as depth and the move also trims down the list of remaining Bengals free agents left on the market.

But he wasn’t the only one — names like Eli Apple and Brandon Allen remain free agents.

Here’s a quick look at the remaining Bengals free agents available and a quick note on whether the team should bring them back if possible.

CB Eli Apple

Verdict: The Bengals won’t find a much better fourth corner in the NFL. He’s got experience in the system and started well over the last two years when asked.

S Brandon Wilson

Verdict: Wilson was borderline elite as a returner, but the Bengals seem to have that spot figured out now.

CB Tre Flowers

Verdict: Sidney Jones and a likely rookie shouldn’t stop the team from bringing back a tight-end stopper who can compete in camp.

LS Clark Harris

Verdict: Harris initially said after his injury that he didn’t want to retire, but the Bengals are set with Cal Adomitis.

QB Brandon Allen

Verdict: The Bengals have been heavily exploring other options in free agency and the draft, so the writing appears to be on the wall here.

CB Chris Lammons

Verdict: The Bengals wanted depth and just so happened to hurt the Chiefs with this waiver claim before the AFC title game, but he was never going to stay.

TE Mitchell Wilcox

Verdict: If Wilcox remains available after the draft, there’s no reason not to have him back as someone who competes in training camp.

LB Clay Johnston

Verdict: The Bengals might opt to use a LB roster spot on a rookie or at a different position entirely, but Johnston should come back for camp.

RB Elijah Holyfield

Verdict: The Bengals have three running backs on the roster before the draft, so Holyfield coming back would make sense.

