Bengals free agents overview, keep or let go verdicts

The Cincinnati Bengals have a large free-agent class ahead of the 2021 market’s opening.

William Jackson and Carl Lawson are the big names after neither received a franchise tag. But a wealth of others are about to hit the open market too.

Technically, legal tampering begins Monday, so the Bengals have a little bit of time left to wrap guys up before the market opens on Wednesday. Here’s a look at the full class and verdicts on each.

WR A.J. Green

WR A.J. Green

Dallas Cowboys At Cincinnati Bengals

Verdict: Let go It has been a fun ride with Green, but last year's production made it clear his time in Cincinnati is up. He'll probably have to settle for a short prove-it deal somewhere else while the Bengals seek out a better fit alongside Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins.

S Shawn Williams

S Shawn Williams

Verdict: Let go Like Green, Williams had a fun run in Cincinnati. But he's been on the decline and the team needs to get younger in the secondary with Jessie Bates leading the way.

WR John Ross

WR John Ross

Indianapolis Colts Vs Cincinnati Bengals Preseason Game Aug 30

Verdict: Let go It just didn't work with Ross for a variety of reasons. There's always a chance he could head elsewhere and have a breakout. But the Bengals are looking at revamping the wideout room for the most part after the top two.

CB Mackensie Alexander

CB Mackensie Alexander

Verdict: Let go Alexander had a predictably solid year for the Bengals in the slot after inking a one-year deal. But all hints from the team and otherwise seem to be that he'll head elsewhere.

P Kevin Huber

P Kevin Huber

Verdict: Keep Huber has been nothing but solid and should continue on that trajectory. The Bengals already wrapped up longsnapper Clark Harris, so this just feels like a matter of time.

CB William Jackson

CB William Jackson

Verdict: Keep The Bengals haven't always played Jackson to his strengths, yet he's flashed elite play anyway. He'll be arguably the best corner on the open market, which speaks to why the team should pay up and keep him. It's going to be easier to build around Jackson than it is to replace him, then build around that replacement.

WR Alex Erickson

WR Alex Erickson

Verdict: Let go This might seem like blasphemy because Erickson has been so solid when on the field or on special teams, but the Bengals should stick with the revamp at wideout and seek out fresh faces.

TE Cethan Carter

TE Cethan Carter

Verdict: Keep The Bengals have a good thing going at tight end with C.J. Uzomah and Drew Sample, but there's no reason to let outstanding depth like Carter get away.

S Brandon Wilson

S Brandon Wilson

Verdict: Keep Wilson has proven to be one of the league's most dangerous returners, so the idea is to get him back under contract almost for that alone. He's still seemingly got some upside in the base defense too.

G Alex Redmond

G Alex Redmond

Verdict: Let go Redmond should be part of the purge along the offensive line. Guard is a key spot for the Bengals to upgrade this season and they will need the roster spots for the new arrivals.

K Randy Bullock

K Randy Bullock

Verdict: Let go Bullock had been a solid player for the Bengals for a little while before imploding down the stretch last season and getting benched. It seems like the team could opt to draft a potential long-term replacement.

CB LeShaun Sims

CB LeShaun Sims

Cincinnati Bengals At Tennessee Titans

Verdict: Let go Sims looked like an underrated get for the Bengals last year based on his solid play elsewhere. But the fit or something else just didn't work, as opponents successfully picked on him whenever he got on the field.

LB Josh Bynes

LB Josh Bynes

Verdict: Keep The Bengals seem to have a good thing going with the youthful linebacker room. There's nothing wrong with keeping Bynes around again to serve as a mentor-type and solid depth option.

DL Christian Covington

DL Christian Covington

Verdict: Let go The Bengals are going to get interior guys like Renell Wren and Josh Tupou back next season, curing some of the depth issues. Defensive tackle could still be one of those spots they look to upgrade in free agency or the draft.

DT Mike Daniels

DT Mike Daniels

Los Angeles Chargers At Cincinnati Bengals Sept 13

Verdict: Keep If the Bengals are going to keep one of their free-agent interior guys, it should probably be Daniels. When healthy, he still flashed some of that solid play that makes him a savvy veteran worth keeping in town.

DL Margus Hunt

DL Margus Hunt

Verdict: Let go Hunt was a fun little surprise upon his return to the team that drafted him. That seemed to speak more to the sour state of the roster at that point than anything else.

DL Xavier Williams

DL Xavier Williams

Verdict: Let go Williams didn't see a ton of snaps but was still solid depth for a desperate team. But his roster spot will go to guys like Wren and new faces next year.

WR Mike Thomas

WR Mike Thomas

Verdict: Let go Thomas was an interesting add because of his prior connection with Zac Taylor in Los Angeles. But the revamp of the wideout room figures to mean he won't be back.

EDGE Carl Lawson

EDGE Carl Lawson

Los Angeles Chargers At Cincinnati Bengals

Verdict: Keep There's no excuse for letting Lawson get away. He's one of the best pass-rushers to hit the market and has said he wants to be back. Nobody came close to matching what Lawson did for the Bengals last year and trying to replace him would be almost impossible. He could represent a key moment for the Bengals over the next few days.

RB Samaje Perine

RB Samaje Perine

Verdict: Let go Cincinnati figures to add more depth to the running back spot in the draft, if nothing else. Perine is quality depth, but he's got the negative of age working against him at a devalued position.

LB Jordan Evans

LB Jordan Evans

Jacksonville Jaguars At Cincinnati Bengals

Verdict: Keep Evans has made a fun turnaround of sorts on special teams and it wouldn't hurt to keep him in town and keep that nice momentum going for both the player and units alike.

