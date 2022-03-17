Bengals will get a free-agent visit from OT La’el Collins

The Cincinnati Bengals are one step closer to signing former Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle La’el Collins.

A mere hours after the Cowboys cut Collins and the Bengals were revealed as an interested party, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported Collins has a visit lined up with the team.

The fit is a no-brainer for both parties. The Bengals desperately need help at right tackle and Collins is possibly looking to rehab his value after injuries marred his last two years.

Bengals line coach Frank Pollack coached up Collins over his first few seasons in the league — and the LSU connection with Joe Burrow and others probably doesn’t hurt, either.

It’s hard to say what Collins might get contract-wise after teams failed to trade for his affordable contract before the Cowboys let him go. But locking him in would net the Bengals a right tackle who, at his peak, is one of the best in football.

