Bengals free agent TE Drew Sample visits Cardinals

Cincinnati Bengals free agent tight end Drew Sample’s name has come up on the market this week.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, Sample had a workout with the Arizona Cardinals.

It’s the first major note about Sample in free agency. A second-round pick by the Bengals in 2019, he scored one touchdown during his time with the team and was primarily a valuable part of the offense as a blocker.

Sample was one of three tight ends the Bengals let hit the open market this offseason, alongside Hayden Hurst and Mitchell Wilcox. Hurst ended up signing with the Carolina Panthers, while the Bengals added Irv Smith Jr. later.

It’s effectively a lock the Bengals will use a draft pick on the position at some point, though Sample visiting elsewhere doesn’t rule out his returning to Cincinnati at a later date.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire