Bengals free agent target Teair Tart signs with Dolphins

Apparent Cincinnati Bengals free-agent target Teair Tart has signed elsewhere on the open market.

The veteran defensive lineman is off to join the Miami Dolphins not long after a reported visit with the Bengals.

It never sounded like said visit was going to lead to a signing. A visit was a predictable outcome, though, after the Bengals were one of the teams that attempted to claim Tart on waivers last season.

The Bengals have otherwise pivoted to Sheldon Rankins as the DJ Reader replacement, with the organization recently commenting on that change. Reader, too, has had some interesting comments about his departure from the Bengals.

