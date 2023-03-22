Bengals free agent CB Tre Flowers visits with Falcons

Eli Apple gets the spotlight for the Cincinnati Bengals as the team’s big free agent at cornerback this offseason.

But not far behind is Tre Flowers.

According to KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson, Flowers visited the Atlanta Falcons as he makes the free agency rounds.

Since joining the team in 2021 off waivers, Flowers has served as a situational tight-end stopper for Lou Anarumo’s defense and has been quite successful.

The Bengals might roll Tycen Anderson or a rookie into this type of role if Flowers doesn’t end up re-signing, but it’s safe to assume they would like him back at the right price.

Even if the Bengals managed to retain Flowers and Apple, it wouldn’t prevent the team from taking a cornerback in the first round to reinforce the long-term outlook.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire