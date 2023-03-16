Bengals free agency target Jamaal Williams chooses Saints

The Cincinnati Bengals missed on a notable free agent target on Wednesday with running back Jamaal Williams agreeing to sign with the New Orleans Saints.

The Bengals had a reported interest in Williams as recently as Wednesday morning, but the Saints won out on the sweepstakes for one of the best running backs left on the market.

New Orleans giving Williams $12 million over three years probably wasn’t the snafu for the Bengals — but some of the $8 million in guaranteed cash locked in for the second year of the contract likely did.

The Bengals weren’t going to jump and pay big for a near-30 running back with Joe Mixon still on the roster and re-signing Trayveon Williams.

While this would have been a fun signing, luckily for the Bengals, there are plenty of names on the market for them to pursue at the position.

