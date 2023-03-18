Bengals free agency target Foster Moreau to visit Saints

The Cincinnati Bengals hosted free agent tight end Foster Moreau on a visit this week.

But unlike safety Nick Scott, who signed with the team late Friday night, Moreau seems to have left town without a deal.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Moreau has decided to continue his free agency by taking a visit with the New Orleans Saints.

The report points out the LSU connection there (don’t forget former Raiders QB Derek Carr is there too), though that same LSU connection is why the Bengals made a ton of sense too — Moreau played college ball with Joe Burrow.

Not only that, the Bengals don’t currently have a tight end on the depth chart and it continues to look like one of the positions they’ll spend enough to add a starter at soon, plus attack as early as the first round.

Moreau, a good pass-catcher and blocker, could easily fit as the No. 1 tight end in Cincinnati. We’ll see if this visit is a leverage play or something else soon.

