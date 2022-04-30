Bengals’ Frank Pollack dropped another epic quote after drafting Cordell Volson

The hits just keep coming from Cincinnati Bengals offenisve line coach Frank Pollack.

And no, we’re not referring to his wins along the offensive line in free agency this year.

Rather, we’re talking about his epic quotes. Not too long ago, he dropped that amazing “glass-eaters” quote when talking about what he looks for in his offensive linemen.

Saturday, after the Bengals took North Dakota State offensive lineman Cordell Volson in the fourth round, he dropped another quote-nugget on everyone by saying he wants guys who have some “s*** in their neck.”

Sounds painful, but it’s apparently a good thing.

Pollack explained, as captured by ESPN’s Ben Baby:

“You gotta have a little something in your neck to give them a little shove at the end of the block, not let them give you the shove, you know? …No one gives a s—. It doesn’t matter. You’re playing against grown-ass men. You’re trying to take their job. These guys are married with kids. They don’t care if you’re some hotshot 22-year-old.”

Which is Pollack’s way of saying they really like Volson. We liked the pick when breaking it down too, though aren’t nearly as creative as one of NFL’s most respected trench coaches.

