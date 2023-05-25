Bengals’ Frank Pollack confident Jonah Williams can learn right tackle

What’s interesting about the conversation around the Cincinnati Bengals moving Jonah Williams to right tackle is that nobody has ever really seemed to doubt his ability to make it work.

Yes, Williams and his reps put in a quick trade request after the team signed Orlando Brown Jr. and made it clear he would move.

But offensive line coach Frank Pollack said this week what the organization has said all along — there’s little worry that Williams will have problems on the right side.

“He’s a very good athlete and he’s smart. He’s already been working on stuff where he is now in California,” Pollack said, according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “He’s kind of been focusing on his rehab and getting strong all the way back from an explosive standpoint. From what I’ve been hearing it’s coming along great.”

As of now, the Bengals plan to start Williams on that right side while Jackson Carman and Cody Ford also get to compete for it this summer.

La’el Collins is technically the starter there, though, and he just looked really good in a practice video as he continues to aim for a Week 1 return.

No matter who ends up starting there, the Bengals sound confident the summer battle will produce the best man for the job.

