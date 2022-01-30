Bengals take fourth quarter lead on 52-yard field goal

The Bengals have come all the way back, scoring the last 21 points to take a 24-21 lead with 6:04 left.

Joe Burrow led the Bengals on an 11-play, 46-yard drive, using his legs and his arm to get them in field goal range. The drive stalled at the Kansas City 34, and Evan McPherson kicked a 52-yard field goal.

McPherson had a walk-off, 52-yard field goal against the Titans last week.

Behind a shaky offensive line, Burrow has run for a season-high four first downs and tied a season-high with 28 rushing yards. He has four carries.

Burrow also has passed for 233 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

The game certainly is not over with Patrick Mahomes having more than 13 seconds to bring the Chiefs back.

