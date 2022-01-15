The Bengals forced the first turnover of Saturday’s game against the Raiders and their lead has grown as a result.

Defensive end Trey Hendrickson beat Raiders tight end Foster Moreau off the edge and stripped quarterback Derek Carr of the ball on a third down sack. Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi scooped the ball up and the Bengals took over on the Raiders’ 15-yard line.

Running back Joe Mixon picked up seven yards on the first two downs, but a false start was followed by Joe Burrow throwing the ball away on third down.

Rookie kicker Evan McPherson made his first postseason field goal and the Bengals are now up 10-3 at home late in the first quarter.

Bengals force Derek Carr fumble, extend lead to 10-3 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk