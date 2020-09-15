Bengals make a flurry of roster moves ahead of ‘Thursday Night Football’

The Cincinnati Bengals shuffled around the roster a bit Tuesday ahead of their Thursday night primetime clash with the Cleveland Browns.

The team announced the moves, which include sending guard Xavier Su’a-Filo to injured reserve, promoting defensive lineman Amani Bledsoe off the practice squad, waiving defensive back Torry McTyer and confirming the waiver wire claim of kicker Austin Seibert.

Nothing too shocking here — Seibert is Randy Bullock insurance. Su’a-Filo will be out at least a few weeks, so the team can afford to carry some extra players elsewhere.

From the sounds of it, the Bengals still expect Bullock to be able to kick for the team against the Browns. If not, it’ll be Seibert kicking against the team that just let him go.

With Geno Atkins still a question mark for Week 2, Bledsoe is emergency depth the roster needed on a short week.