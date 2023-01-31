Bengals make first roster moves of offseason
The Cincinnati Bengals made a handful of roster moves on the Tuesday after the AFC title game.
Cincinnati signed 12 players to Reserve/Future contracts:
TE Nick Bowers
QB Jake Browning
DE Owen Carney
OT Devin Cochran
S Yusuf Corker
DT Domenique Davis
G Nate Gilliam
TE Tanner Hudson
DE Raymond Johnson III
LB Keandre Jones
WR Kwamie Lassiter II
CB Marvell Tell III
All 12 players finished the season on the practice squad and won’t count on the team’s active list until February 13. Of note, punter Kevin Huber and offensive tackle Isaiah Prince were big names not to make this list.
This is a general housekeeping move for the Bengals as they gear up for the offseason. The team boasts one of the NFL’s highest cap space numbers, especially after the league significantly boosted next season’s salary cap.
