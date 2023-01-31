Bengals make first roster moves of offseason

The Cincinnati Bengals made a handful of roster moves on the Tuesday after the AFC title game.

Cincinnati signed 12 players to Reserve/Future contracts:

TE Nick Bowers

QB Jake Browning

DE Owen Carney

OT Devin Cochran

S Yusuf Corker

DT Domenique Davis

G Nate Gilliam

TE Tanner Hudson

DE Raymond Johnson III

LB Keandre Jones

WR Kwamie Lassiter II

CB Marvell Tell III

All 12 players finished the season on the practice squad and won’t count on the team’s active list until February 13. Of note, punter Kevin Huber and offensive tackle Isaiah Prince were big names not to make this list.

This is a general housekeeping move for the Bengals as they gear up for the offseason. The team boasts one of the NFL’s highest cap space numbers, especially after the league significantly boosted next season’s salary cap.

List

Teammates, onlookers rally around Bengals' Joseph Ossai after AFC title game

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire