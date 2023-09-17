Bengals finally score an offensive touchdown, trail Ravens 20-17

The Bengals offense has made it to the end zone.

After nearly seven quarters without a touchdown, Joe Burrow hit Tee Higgins for a three-yard score. The touchdown came one drive after Burrow was picked off just outside the end zone, so the Bengals have finally generated some offensive momentum.

Higgins' touchdown came on the 21st possession of the year for the Bengals and it cut Baltimore's lead to 20-17.

Burrow is now 20-of-26 for 148 yards and he hooked up four times with Higgins' fellow wideout Ja'Marr Chase on the scoring drive. Chase picked up 31 yards on those catches after being held to one catch for no gain in the first half.