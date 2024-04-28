Bengals to finally add rookie RB with UDFA Elijah Collins

To the surprise of some, the Cincinnati Bengals didn’t add a running back with one of their 10 selections in the 2024 NFL draft.

But it turns out they have undrafted free agency for that.

According to Bleacher Report’s Ryan Fowler, the Bengals have an agreement in place with Oklahoma State’s Elijah Collins, who is fresh off one Super Senior season at Oklahoma State. Prior to that, he spent four seasons at Michigan State, earning a Team Captain slot in 2022.

Collins, 6’0″ and 220 pounds, will battle over the summer for a spot on the depth chart behind Zack Moss and Chase Brown.

Undrafted signings aren’t official until the team announces them.

Our entire Bengals undrafted free agency tracker is live.

