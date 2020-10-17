Bengals’ final injury report vs. Colts in Week 6

The Cincinnati Bengals (1-3-1) have released their final injury report ahead of the Week 6 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts (3-2) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.

Though the injury report started out pretty extensive for the Bengals this week, it doesn’t look too bad all things considering. However, they will be down defensive end Sam Hubbard, who was placed on the injured reserve list with an elbow injury.

In all, the Bengals have one player listed as doubtful and another listed as questionable. Here’s a look at the final injury report for the Bengals in Week 6:

Name Position Injury Status Auden Tate WR Shoulder Doubtful Mackensie Alexander CB Hamstirng Questionable



