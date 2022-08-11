Bengals final injury report for preseason opener vs. Cardinals

The Cincinnati Bengals won’t play many starters in Friday’s preseason opener against the Arizona Cardinals, with rookie Dax Hill and Jackson Carman the major exceptions.

Bengals coaches have said the following players who might normally see action won’t go:

OT D’Ante Smith (back)

DE Khalid Kareem (shoulder)

That’s in addition to obvious names like La’el Collins, who only just recently got cleared to practice. Tight end Drew Sample is still nursing a knee injury that will sideline him for a few weeks.

As a whole, only four members of the team have yet to practice this summer:

QB Joe Burrow

S Jessie Bates

LB Joe Bachie

S Brandon Wilson

Perhaps the most notable is that fact defensive end Joseph Ossai will get a brief run as coaches look to help him shake off some rust after missing all of last year.

