Bengals final 53-man roster one of NFL’s youngest

The Cincinnati Bengals again have one of the youngest teams in the league.

After final cuts to reach the 53-man roster and making that 14-man practice squad, the Bengals again boast that status.

Philly Voice’s Jimmy Kempski put out his annual ranking of average NFL team ages and the Bengals slot third overall at 25.4:

When center Ted Karras at 30 years old is one of the oldest players on a roster, the Bengals can feel pretty good about the long-term outlook.

And that’s the point for rankings like this — teams with a younger star quarterback that has already proven itself as a contender while boasting a young roster are in a great spot for the future.

