Bengals fill out RB room in UDFA again with Utah State’s Calvin Tyler Jr.

The Cincinnati Bengals entered the 2023 NFL draft with a need at running back and used one draft pick on the position and doled out a notable signing bonus to one undrafted free agent, too.

Not content there, the Bengals also added Utah State’s Calvin Tyler Jr. on the undrafted free-agent market, according to The Draft Network’s Ryan Fowler.

Tyler ran for 1,122 yards and seven scores on a 4.4 average last year and caught 15 passes, with TDN’s Damian Parson explaining some of his strengths:

Calvin Tyler Jr. is a fun football player. He checks the boxes for the prototypical scat running back. He has a short and squatty frame that offers some dynamism in space. He also has quick footwork to change gaps when defensive colors flash. He presses gaps with patience before finalizing his decision. His open-field burst offers optimism regarding his potential as a receiving back. A low center of gravity allows him to hide behind the OL as he maneuvers the box to find an open lane.

Tyler checking in at 5’8″ and 210 pounds might work against him in the pros as he could be relegated to niche roles. But he’s got the productivity and testing the coaches like.

The Aggies standout will be in a roster battle with his two fellow rookies behind the likes of Trayveon Williams and Chris Evans this summer.

