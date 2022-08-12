Bengals have few familiar faces on roster for Cardinals fans

The Cincinnati Bengals are the Arizona Cardinals’ first preseason opponent. Typically, opponents have a number of former Cardinals players on their roster. It is often more true with a 90-man training camp roster.

However, the Bengals, of all 90 players they have, only two spent time with the Cardinals.

One is center Lamont Gaillard. Gaillard was drafted by the Cardinals out of Georgia in the sixth round in 2020. After one season with the team, he was released last year during training camp and spent time last season with the Bengals on their practice squad.

The other is cornerback Jalen Davis. Davis spent the last two seasons with the Bengals and has played in 21 games for them.

He spent most of the 2019 season on the practice squad and appeared in two games late in the season. He also saw time on the practice squad in 2020 before joining the Bengals.

But that is it.

The Cardinals have receiver A.J. Green, linebacker Nick Vigil and offensive lineman Justin Murray who are former Bengals.

