Bengals favored in double-digit matchups in 2024
The Cincinnati Bengals might suffer from a rare disadvantage on the 2024 NFL schedule, sure.
But there are some notable positives, too.
One? The Bengals are favored by more points than any other Week 1 team.
And two? Joe Burrow and Co. are favored in 13 of their 17 games next season, with only a handful of teams favored in more games on the opening lines.
There are exceptions outpacing the Bengals in this regard — such as the 49ers stunningly sitting as favorites in every single game.
But for the Bengals to sit favored in double-digit games alongside the likes of the 49ers, Chiefs and Ravens — to name a few — speaks to how oddsmakers feel about Burrow and Co. going into next season.
A look at the numbers, courtesy of Ben Fawkes:
NFL teams favored in highest number of games for 2024-25 season at @DKSportsbook:
49ers 17
Chiefs 15
Cowboys, Falcons, NY Jets, Ravens 14
Bengals, Eagles, Lions 13
Packers 12
Bills, Texans 11
— Ben Fawkes (@BFawkes22) May 16, 2024