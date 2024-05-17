Bengals favored in double-digit matchups in 2024

The Cincinnati Bengals might suffer from a rare disadvantage on the 2024 NFL schedule, sure.

But there are some notable positives, too.

One? The Bengals are favored by more points than any other Week 1 team.

And two? Joe Burrow and Co. are favored in 13 of their 17 games next season, with only a handful of teams favored in more games on the opening lines.

There are exceptions outpacing the Bengals in this regard — such as the 49ers stunningly sitting as favorites in every single game.

But for the Bengals to sit favored in double-digit games alongside the likes of the 49ers, Chiefs and Ravens — to name a few — speaks to how oddsmakers feel about Burrow and Co. going into next season.

A look at the numbers, courtesy of Ben Fawkes:

NFL teams favored in highest number of games for 2024-25 season at @DKSportsbook: 49ers 17

Chiefs 15

Cowboys, Falcons, NY Jets, Ravens 14

Bengals, Eagles, Lions 13

Packers 12

Bills, Texans 11 — Ben Fawkes (@BFawkes22) May 16, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire