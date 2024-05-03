Bengals fans were thrilled about team drafting possible steal Matt Lee

The Cincinnati Bengals addressed their offensive line in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL draft, taking Miami Hurricanes center Matt Lee with the No. 237 overall pick.

Lee brings a lot of experience for a college offensive line prospect, starting in double-digit games for four straight seasons at Miami, and not allowing many pressures in his final season as a Hurricane.

Normally fans don’t feel as strongly about a pick in the final round of the draft, but Bengals fans believe they got a big-time steal with their final choice of the weekend.

Here’s a look at some of the best reactions to the Bengals selecting Lee:

Matt Lee was a top 100 player on our board Center of the future — Jake Liscow (@JakeLiscow) April 27, 2024

MATT LEE, YOU ARE A BENGAL pic.twitter.com/RGoXG6G51c — Faux Joey Brrr (@FauxJeaux) April 27, 2024

Matt Lee, steal of the draft https://t.co/oU7riZ9X4w — Faux Joey Brrr (@FauxJeaux) April 28, 2024

I’ve never been so happy pic.twitter.com/diwupQHh9V — Jake R (@Jrobidy) April 27, 2024

Matt Leeeeeeeeee letssss goooo!!!! My favorite pick! — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) April 27, 2024

MATT LEE!!! BEST PICK OF THE DRAFT — ZIM (@zimwhodey) April 27, 2024

Matt Lee had a 89.1 Pass Block Grade

89.2 True Pass Set Pass Block Grade Run Block grade was 74.6 Translation Bengals got a potential really good player in the 7th Not the strongest but hands always tend to be in the right place . — Malik Wright (@Wrightreportt) April 27, 2024

Matt Lee is an A++ 7th round pick, y’all! — Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) April 27, 2024

THE BENGALS GOT MATT LEE ‼️🚨 THIS IS NOT A DRILL! https://t.co/gAT6AYhe5h — Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) April 27, 2024

WE GOT ONE. Miami C Matt Lee had a 2nd round grade on our board and was one of the best iOL in the class. This is the best iOL pick they’ve made in years. He’s ready to come in and compete right away. What a way to end the draft. LFG. https://t.co/npJcFI8ztM — Gridiron Grading (@GridironGrading) April 27, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire