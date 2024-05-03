Advertisement

Bengals fans were thrilled about team drafting possible steal Matt Lee

Greg Wilson
·2 min read

The Cincinnati Bengals addressed their offensive line in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL draft, taking Miami Hurricanes center Matt Lee with the No. 237 overall pick.

Lee brings a lot of experience for a college offensive line prospect, starting in double-digit games for four straight seasons at Miami, and not allowing many pressures in his final season as a Hurricane.

Normally fans don’t feel as strongly about a pick in the final round of the draft, but Bengals fans believe they got a big-time steal with their final choice of the weekend.

Here’s a look at some of the best reactions to the Bengals selecting Lee:

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire