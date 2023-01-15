Bengals fans will want to see team’s epic playoffs hype video
The Cincinnati Bengals have stepped their game up in a lot of ways over the last few years.
One of those ways — and the most important — was on the field around star quarterback Joe Burrow.
But another was the in-game experience for fans at Paycor Stadium and the special attention paid to hyping up the fanbase through the usage of things like social media.
The team offered a reminder of the latter before the team’s wild card showdown with the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, putting a bow on a season-long records theme with a brilliant video about the team’s ambitions.
The full clip:
"Tiger Trot" by Leroi Conroy
Thanks for stocking our records – @plaidroom @coleminerecords pic.twitter.com/oeW1xw6BY8
— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 14, 2023
