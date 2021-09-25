Bengals fans have to wait another week to see Trae Waynes debut and have thoughts about it

The Cincinnati Bengals announced on Saturday that No. 1 corner Trae Waynes was downgraded to out for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Waynes seemed like an outside possibility to play as a game-time decision after making his regular-season practice debut with the team this week. That idea lasted roughly 24 hours and guarantees Waynes will miss at least the first three games of the season.

While this might be the coaching staff taking every precaution possible so that Waynes can play in Thursday’s Week 4 contest against Jacksonville, he’s now missed all 19 games since signing a three-year deal worth $42 million a year ago.

Naturally, Bengals fans had some reactions to the news.

https://twitter.com/Cincinneumeyer/status/1441826396687503361

https://twitter.com/vancemeek/status/1441826167498096640

https://twitter.com/JohntaeM97/status/1441827328858935299?s=20

https://twitter.com/Omnibuscc/status/1441827758196379649?s=20

https://twitter.com/aicdirt/status/1441829127879757825?s=20

https://twitter.com/DarthNoobSaibot/status/1441827974060417024?s=20

https://twitter.com/Not_Ryan_Center/status/1441826408104222725?s=20

1

1