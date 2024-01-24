Advertisement

Bengals fans spark debate over Chiefs vs. Ravens AFC title game rooting interest

Chris Roling
·3 min read

With the AFC championship matchup set, Cincinnati Bengals fans find themselves in a tough spot.

On one side of the conference championship are the Baltimore Ravens, an AFC North rival and one of three from the division to make the playoffs this year and actually pick up a win.

On the other side is Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, arguably Cincinnati’s biggest outright rival of the Joe Burrow era and one of the league’s overall better rivalries right now.

Once the matchup became official, Bengals fans got to debating whether they should root for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, Travis Kelce and the Chiefs — or nobody at all.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire