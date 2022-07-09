Bengals fans react to latest Jessie Bates contract rumors

The Cincinnati Bengals don’t currently project to get something done with star safety Jessie Bates before the July 15 deadline.

That news comes from a new national report that makes it sound like there is little confidence the two sides can bridge the gap on their differences when it comes to money.

As such, Bates figures to play the 2022 season under the franchise tag, with the potential for a holdout into training camp.

Given the nature of the standoff, Bengals fans and NFL fans as a whole had plenty to say when the news broke, so let’s look at some of the best reactions.

I love him. Great player. Can't pay him 18/yr. — JJ 🐅 (@Bengals_Freak) July 9, 2022

He’s playing this year, he has 12.9 million reasons to — Jeff Smith (@nattyboh) July 9, 2022

Or and try to keep up, they’re saving that money for positions they value like qb and wr. Joey will absolutely be getting a long term deal from them — michael (@randumtask) July 9, 2022

This season has SB champs written all over it. — Honcho Da Menace (@Honcho_WhoDey) July 9, 2022

He’s not an 18 mil a year dude. Good player but not that. I’d rather keep Tee for 20 a year than JB3 for 18. https://t.co/IkUxw00zQ0 — mike brown is an elite football owner (@danaarsenault) July 9, 2022

Life without Bates will be tough. Probably one of the few times over the years that Bengals aren’t going to be able to sign one of their own. Here’s to hoping Dax Hill is the guy for the future, and we can go ‘all-in’ for this season. https://t.co/7nsMk24kHm — Cameron Demler (@CJD22K) July 9, 2022

I got a lot of heat for it during the draft, but it is still time to start preparing yourself for life without Jessie Bates. If I made the call, I’d be working a trade. Get something. They won’t tag him again with other more important contracts looming. — Drew Garrison (@DrewGarrison) July 9, 2022

1

1